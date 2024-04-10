Ex-Trump CFO to be sentenced for perjury

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to lying under oath while testifying in former President Trump's civil fraud case.

April 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live