Transcript for Trump claims he’s finalizing executive order on police reform

Third were working to finalize an executive order that will encourage police departments nationwide to me. The most current professional standards for the use of force. Including tactics for. Also will encourage pilot programs that allow social workers to join certain to law enforcement officers so that they work together. Will take care of our police. Will take we've got to funding police if anything we're going the other route we're gonna make sure that police are well trained perfectly trained at the best equipment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.