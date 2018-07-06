Transcript for Trump commutes Alice Johnson's sentence after years in prison

Welcome and ABC news live I am well read it is Thursday June 7 just five days away from the scheduled summit in Singapore. Between president Donald Trump of the United States and Kim Jong Hoon. Of North Korea we won't get you up to speed on those preparations and last night. The Cleveland Cavaliers falling down into with 30 hole. To Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in Cleveland game four will be Friday night is that that apple we will start. In Alice they'll Alabama where our markets more. Is outside the prison where yesterday 63 year old nonviolent drug offender Alice Johnson who was serving a life sentence. Was released thanks to a commutation of her sentence. By president trump thanks in part to an intervention from Kim car dash and of all people and that is where we will start Marcus good morning. Just to bring us all up to speed how exactly did in part Ashley in. Get involved in this and what was her role in Alice Johnson's release. Is she involved in this the same way. That many of us we mates are on line on Facebook or are are searching RR favorite social media sites that she came across. A grandmother's story online and that's when she decided to get involved not about back in just a moment but you just mentioned we are outside the federal president. Where sixty year old Alice Johnson was serving a life sentence there's the president just behind me here. It's it's right off of a rural highway here about two hours west of Birmingham. All our lives were on the prison doors here yesterday afternoon when 63 year old Alice Johnson walked out of this place up 31. We've fault. Incredible moments up for that badly as she ran across the street and hugged her relatives and this is what was nearly a degree for more than two decades became reality yesterday. And we saw that reunion happen ashy she cried she also smiled and was still with so thankful. Certainly there's been reaction to this will all day today people all over the country following this. And certainly wanted to know exactly how this happened. Well presidents flop commuted her sentence as he basically shortened this Johnson's sentence. And ordered her to be released. This of course came after cart action west at a meeting with the president. Last week that meeting with about prison reform. Can card actually in west a major advocate for doctors face. Aren't actually west was just as surprised as everyone else ways she learned that the president would indeed will. Commute that sentence after two decades that this grandmother spent. Behind bars. What was Alice Johnson's message to president trump in the wake of her release and I'm you know the bad I'm glad you brought that up will because up which she came out of the prison yesterday. She was surrounded by reporters and also surrounded by family and at. But she got out she thank god first. And in the very next thing she did she thanked president trop. For his decision. Two commute her sentence and she was on Good Morning America a just this morning talking to Michael Strahan and here's the bit of what she said this morning. This moment. Right now is happening because residents rock hit mercy on me and I like to tell him that. Please please remember. Us the others who have been left behind the costs are so many. As you say it like me. Who. Who took need to have who need to have an opportunity opportunity that. So that that's what you said this morning obviously very grateful and outlet she said the she felt like. She has a new life and that she's starting out all all over again. And all of that begs the president's decision. And on the aren't actually in west and her decision to get involved. This last part actually left. Seeing obvious Johnson's story on the digital news company might. She saw this video back in October as you said it on the to do something and that is win. Can card ashy and then reached out to her personal attorney who then got involved in this case and so that's all of this. Got started and that we salt what happened yesterday but both. I can card action west and this Alice Johnson saying that there are so many more people. Who are serving life sentences for nonviolent drug offenses and they are hoping the president will follow up on both cases. And reunite those people with the rams. Mark is more analysis though Alabama mark is thank you can you do me a favor please and just step a little bit away from the highway your leg is all very nervous in pursuit of your story. Cars rushing behind you we're here we're get a little scared for you all right. I'm body weight hey we do what we cats are about to bring us that this important story for you and I'll tell you off with the road colossal gets with the AC here very quickly. All right cool off and stay safe thank you so much for your report out of Alice bill Alabama and now for the White House perspective on that commutation of of Alice Johnson sent we will take it over to our very own Karen Travers who is outside the White House. Daryn good morning to you what has the president been saying about Alice Johnson and his commutation percent. Good morning willed a surprise the president weighing in on this on Twitter as he tends to do he wrote this morning good not Alice Johnson. Have a wonderful life and you heard Alice Johnson saying the morning Americans hadn't heard directly from president from yet. We'll see if he places a call or has some other outreach to her. In the coming days but for now he's saying good luck and have a wonderful life issuing a message on Twitter to oust them. Now for impending business at the White House to huge diplomatic moments upcoming basically back to back for the White House. This summit with North Korea next week and then tomorrow in Canada the G-7 summit what sort of preparations are underway for that today. In Washington DC both. Hurting with the North Korea summit next week you'll see a lot of activity behind me right now that's the military guard preparing for the arrival. The Japanese prime ministers and go on day he's unique sitting down with president front today in the oval office for a one on one meeting. And then later they'll take questions here at the White House and this prime minister they trying to get one more conversation with president from before. President Tran sit down with Kim Jung who next week in Singapore. And it will the Japanese have largely been on the sidelines of these ongoing diplomatic negotiations with North Korea. Yeah Chinese president she sitting down with Kim Jong. South Korea's president who also has met with Kim Jong union recent weeks and of course threatening trouble get his own meeting next week. But the Japanese have not been indeed like that so prime minister odd is coming to the White House today. To try and get. His message president front so that Japanese security concerns are included in his agenda next week they obviously have very. Immediate. Regional security issues and they'd like to see the United States add that to their agenda. What sort of preparations are they are as the trump White House making in advance of tomorrow's big summit with. The G-7 up in Canada that you present trump this morning was going off on Twitter about the irony. With. Witch hunt and while he's preparing for these Big Apple diplomatic summits as the flag bears exit screen right sad to see dugout but. What exactly. Is the mood around the G-7 summit. Yet this at the house summit for president from then it wouldn't be surprised to hear that he's more excited about heading at Singapore next week. For what he thinks is going to be a very historic meeting potentially a big breakthrough. And last excited about going to Canada for a couple reasons one you do that. Like summits where he's not the main focus that we've seen that and other world leader of Benson president attended. But L because he's really going to be facing a tough crowd there. The host Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has been very tough on the president over the last two weeks about his new. Peretz on steel and aluminum imports. Saying that this was a bad decision by the trump administration French president and that moment crown and also pushing back they're very strongly in this terrorist. As well as the British prime minister to recent day so in some ways you have the president going up there. Facing a tough crowd and I think we've seen in the past rally together on an issue and meet president trump on the sidelines last year this same summit with Italy. And all of the other world leaders signed statement about the need to address climate change they need eat very strong push to president front gate in the parent sign an agreement. He did not of course and didn't even sign on to that statement so there's already in isolation among these world leaders and now president trumpet hanging up there and meet with them. After making a very happy to trade and economic decision that these countries are not happy about. Karen Travers. On a beautiful and busy as always day in Washington DC outside the White House Daryn thank you for your perspective and now for more perspective. On the impending summit in Singapore with North Korea we bring in the inevitable the incomparable. Terry Moran. Has been around I give you the floor what do we need to know about the summit that is just days away. While that is quite a build up their well I I think the most important thing that now is that. Basically they're gonna weighing it I an event like this. Among previous presidents and heads of state and all kinds of countries. What have been months in preparation to what about hundreds of people involved. There would've been intelligence agencies. Pentagon people the State Department people diplomats on the ground. Weighing in giving their assessment of what the possibilities for achievement were they. They'd lay out a few men use of options for the president. In this instance while the president has been thoroughly briefed. It is clear even to his closest aides that he wants to go in get a feel for the man like the business deals that he's done in for so many years. And almost instinctual Lee go from there. And so what comes out of this summit looked at their there's no question is going to be what they called deliverables. There would they will have some piece of paper that something to point to. To say this was a success it might be a pledge to bring a formal end of the Korean War which was never ended after the armistice was signed in 1954 so. They're could be something like that but on the key question will North Korea give up its nukes for good. Verifiably. That I think is a long term process. President trumpets has said himself this is basically get to know you meeting the kind of thing that he wants to do to feel his opponent out see where he might go with. The art of the deal. You mentioned it's a get to know you meeting in that makes me wonder. Are these two men going to be seeing just across from each other hashing it out or is this a really. Rigid diplomatic process with a bunch of people in the room or somewhere in between what. Put us in the room there as best you can guess what will be gone on. Why can't imagine that anything with Donald Trump is going to be a rigid pre scripted process he is an improbable as it Torre president like none we've ever had before. He'll need a translator as well can you only trust your own translator. And there have been summits. Where it was only the president of the other head of state with two translators in the room. In Reykjavik Iceland way back in the 1980s President Reagan met. With the Soviet leader Gorbachev at that time and they almost did a deal to get rid of all nuclear weapons from the world they we're this close. And then they went out talked to their raids who's there what are you crazy and the deal fell apart so you never know what can happen when the leaders go off on their own these are two leaders though. Who really are bold in their personality. They are willing to take chances and so I I think there will be very formal sessions with a great big long table they'll be representatives from the military's. And the diplomatic corps of both sides. But I think there'll also be time as there was in those summit between Kim Jung on and the South Korean president moon Jay in which I covered. Just a little while ago where they wander off to a quiet place. And just talk about what they're really after in this high stakes negotiation. After some stops and starts the meeting was on then it was off now it's back on. In the five days remaining before this is scheduled to happen what if anything could happen to derail all us. What one of the things that could happen is already happened about one of president trumps aids Rudolph Giuliani is lawyer. Insulted. Kim Jong on united do the very important. In that part of the world to begin with but in particular. With the North Korean regime in particular with the North Korean ruling family in particular would this leader. To be respected you go to North Korea's I have you cannot you cannot. Blink or laugh at those great big posters that you see if Kim Jung and you are required under penalty of arrest looked on a warm beer. Nab the poster kind collegiate prank he died for. So the notion that get rid of Giuliani the other day in an interview that he did. Said Kim Jung on came begging on his knees. To get back to this summit. That is the kind of thing. That it gives young and wanted to we could just call up to somebody Saddam not on my knees to anyone. So far that hasn't happened it's clear that both these leaders really want to sit down face to face. Sometimes in in defiance of their own. National security establishments who are very wary who have the long experience north Koreans. Don't trust the United States the United States doesn't drop nor is great but these two individuals Donald Trump. And Kim Jung on trust themselves and they do want to get into that room so. Mike my bet is that whatever Rudy Giuliani or whomever else is gonna is gonna about pop off on this. Donald Trump is going to get into that room. The encyclopedic. World. For the North Korea United States summit just five days away Terry thank you very much we move now. It's a sad news out of Guatemala where a volcano erupted on Sunday. Killing. 99 as the official death poll but it will be expected to rise. And the search has now been called off and our Victor can know is there on the ground. Victor what led to the search being called off in what is the situation. Will that news just coming in Guatemala's disaster agency decided to suspend the rescue efforts. That's coming for a number of reasons here. Don't usually after event like this officials will search for about 72 hours that's how long they think people can survive under these conditions. Here's another factor at play here it's still very dangerous we've seen this firsthand. That volcano is still active. Spewing out that volcanic materials making the grounds the terrain here very hot for first responders and on top of that. The weather just has not been cooperating be on and off rain very heavy downpours at times. Just making it very difficult and dangerous for those first responders we simply can't say enough about their efforts over the last Ford. Days we watched them yesterday in out of thin then and I looked and jungle as volunteer firefighters. Continued searching for two of their own who they hadn't seen since Sunday the conditions there are brutal they were basically working. Along the path where that pyroclastic flow came down the volcano. We were maybe fifty feet away from it and we could feel the heat those guys who were in the middle of it when they came out they told me that it felt like in inferno like or furnished to them. Overnight the US stepping into help the air force there are lifting six critically injured children who were separate some. Awful burns they took him from Guatemala destroyers hospital. In Galveston Texas they arrived very early this morning as you mentioned will the death poll now stands at 99 there are still about 200 people missing. And now the rescue efforts I've been suspended will. Victor with those nine. For the dead for these rescuers. It's really difficult to identify and if his body and because of what that pyroclastic flow would does to its victims and that combination of toxic gas. Ash smoke. Liable particles it makes the body on recognizable at times so it's a very grisly up but they've only been able to identify 28 bodies at this point we'll. Only 28 out of nine an unidentified Victor thank you for the work that you're doing there giving us the latest on the tracks. He down in Guatemala after that volcano erupted there. On Sunday. Moving to the NBA finals the LeBron James led cavaliers are in a bit of a bind down 30 take Kevin Durant and the warriors Kevin Durant. Had a masterful night 43 points. To lead his team to victory there is one win away from capturing their third title and fourth years and TJ Holmes as always. Has got to cover. Well Willis much quieter Quicken Loans Arena this morning they're actually cleaning crews here with brooms. Sweeping the place up. My good side is it because right now the cavaliers on the verge of being swept. Right out of the NBA finals what night and what another heartbreak for the cavaliers who started this game about the meanest place was just rockets. Last night fans are really. Ready to bring their team for to get them over the hump in some respects to get them their first win in these NBA finals and do with that we've seen them do before make a comeback against the warriors well it was not to be at the really tight competitive fun game to watch. On in the third quarter warriors seemed to kind of take control of things behind Kevin to rate who seem like he could miss a shot last night the man had 43. Points on the night that stuff curry the other superstar over the warriors. Couldn't make a fact he went one for ten from the three point line that's a bad night. And has come to have a game to which he had 93 pointers in that game was sitting in BA finals record could make a Sadler as I wouldn't need to. Because Kevin ran it would make it does about all of McGinn 43 points and also the cavs got what they've been looking for. From some of the role players last night from JR Smith Kevin Love a you're riding hood off the bench has solid gains in the night that LeBron James put up. Triple double so things seem to go. To be going the way that the cavaliers need them to you getting good support from year from you supporting staff you're getting a monster game from the brawn and stepped Carrie is cold. That should be a win for the cavs right in their home arena but against Kevin Durant. Just went off last night with forty threes and now the cast by themselves an 830. Hole so is it possible for them to make this the series. Historically speaking it in. This thing is over. A 131. And oh that's the record of teams in the NBA. In NBA history who have gone up 30 they have always gone on to win so. Will this because we say. It hasn't happened before doesn't means impossible right. Certainly not impossible LeBron James involved if he can pull that off just like TJ Holmes pulls off the Jean jacket and cargo pants. Anything could happen game four Friday night that'll do it for us here on ABC news live you check us out 24 hours day seven days a week. And were on the app we got you covered wherever you are taken.

