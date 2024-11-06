Trump defeats Harris in political comeback

ABC News’ Big Story panels react to the 2024 presidential election results.

November 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live