Trump defends Baltimore attacks, calling himself the 'least racist person'

More
ABC News correspondent Zachary Kiesch discusses America's history of racism in connection to understanding President Trump's recent attacks on Congressman Elijah Cummings and Baltimore.
4:45 | 07/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump defends Baltimore attacks, calling himself the 'least racist person'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:45","description":"ABC News correspondent Zachary Kiesch discusses America's history of racism in connection to understanding President Trump's recent attacks on Congressman Elijah Cummings and Baltimore. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64684492","title":"Trump defends Baltimore attacks, calling himself the 'least racist person'","url":"/US/video/trump-defends-baltimore-attacks-calling-racist-person-64684492"}