Transcript for Trump finishes 22-state campaign tour ahead of midterm elections

Early voting has already broken records and while it is members of congress on the ballot as when as as well as governors. President trump has made it clear this election is also very much about him Karen Travers is that said the white house with the latest on that and Karen how crucial. Are these results to the White House. This is a big deal for president from the democratic takeover in the house Diane would have big consequences for his agenda. In 2019. Inch when he took money it would also likely increase the scrutiny on his cabinet. And could impact the Russian investigation so of course the president leaving nothing on the field he had an incredibly aggressive blitz over the past couple of weeks this year Diane. 44 rallies 22 states. 30 of those events have been held just since the beginning of September. The president yesterday finishing up with three states today he is not going to have any public events were not gonna see him here at the White House. He's RD mean that closing arguments and yesterday. He was just looking back if there is anything maybe he regrets anything he would change he had an interesting answer. I would say tone. I would like to have a much softer tone. I feel to a certain extent I have no choice but maybe I do and maybe I could've been softer from that standpoint. Well he certainly didn't change that tone in the campaign trail yesterday in Ohio Indiana and Missouri but the president you heard in their say die and that he had to do that because the president's message over the past few weeks. Had been aimed at revving up Republican voters in red states eight he won we're Democrats are defending senate races. And the president himself acknowledged he's had the most impact races he hasn't been able to go in campaign for some of those critical Republican members of congress. In this suburban districts where the house control will be won or lost. All right well Karen we'll find out soon enough of that strategy worked Karen Travers and the White House. We appreciate is always Karen thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.