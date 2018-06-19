Trump to meet with Republican lawmakers divided over family separation

More
Outrage continues to grow over the Trump "zero-tolerance" policy, plus the latest on flooding in the Midwest and World Cup action.
27:49 | 06/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump to meet with Republican lawmakers divided over family separation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56004700,"title":"Trump to meet with Republican lawmakers divided over family separation","duration":"27:49","description":"Outrage continues to grow over the Trump \"zero-tolerance\" policy, plus the latest on flooding in the Midwest and World Cup action.","url":"/US/video/trump-meet-republican-lawmakers-divided-family-separation-56004700","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.