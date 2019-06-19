Transcript for Trump pulls out 2016 playbook at reelection rally

And we begin in Washington president trumps held a major rally in Orlando yesterday it was billed as the official kick off of the trump 20/20 campaign. But listening to a speech it sounded a lot like twenty sixteenths and take a listen. You remember during one of the debates. When brought getting Hillary sent. Him I wouldn't. But you do support. But I must be honest I didn't give her ratings of if you want it now how the system is Rick. Just compare how they came after rust but three years. With every. Birders is that three. As state game. Do Hillary and her days after they set up I don't think the server destroyed evidence. Deadly. It and as he watched 33 down. Emails fix bugs plaza supplied information and I've heard this statement but it's no paperwork Blake cash received. So I'm Rick and Karen Travers at the White House caring and its 2019 and there are 23 Democrats and are running for president. And presidents Ronald is talking about Hillary Clinton what's going on. And she is not one of those 23 democratic candidates despite what it may have sounded like it resident Trump's campaign kick off rally last night in Orlando. Kimberly are very Smart colleague Jon Karl I think put it best the president of the new slogan keep America great. But he's bringing back some of his old hits and going after old rivals with old attack line. It's an interesting strategy from the president but when you look at the last two and a half years he's never stopped campaigning so last night as the official kickoff of his reelection campaign that he's out there. Every couple of weeks since taking office doing rallies revving up supporters and pushing. He's agenda and message Downey doing it in a more official way but it's striking how. Stuck in 2015. In 2016. He says he barely mentioned the democratic candidates last night. Alton the economy it it's the big thing that Republicans want him to talk about votes they think this is a winning message. For the trump administration they have to highlight this. And not get on some of the heady. Battles the president's been having for the last couple of years. I think it's going to be interesting to see how we develops this campaign message over the next year and a half last night the economy though what the big focus for the president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.