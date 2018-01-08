Trump tells Sessions to end the 'witch hunt' as Manafort trial enters day 2

More
Authorities say no passengers were killed in Mexican plane crash and thieves swipe the Swedish crown jewels in a brazen heist.
20:08 | 08/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump tells Sessions to end the 'witch hunt' as Manafort trial enters day 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56965344,"title":"Trump tells Sessions to end the 'witch hunt' as Manafort trial enters day 2","duration":"20:08","description":"Authorities say no passengers were killed in Mexican plane crash and thieves swipe the Swedish crown jewels in a brazen heist.","url":"/US/video/trump-tells-sessions-end-witch-hunt-manafort-trial-56965344","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.