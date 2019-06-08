As Trump visits El Paso, his campaign still hasn't paid bill for February rally

More
It has been six months since Trump held the "Make America Great Again" rally in downtown El Paso that cost the Texas border city nearly a half million dollars.
0:40 | 08/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for As Trump visits El Paso, his campaign still hasn't paid bill for February rally
Yeah. Saying yeah. Time. And I'm marriage through. Things.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"It has been six months since Trump held the \"Make America Great Again\" rally in downtown El Paso that cost the Texas border city nearly a half million dollars.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64813453","title":"As Trump visits El Paso, his campaign still hasn't paid bill for February rally","url":"/US/video/trump-visits-el-paso-campaign-paid-bill-february-64813453"}