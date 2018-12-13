Transcript for Trump's ex-personal lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 3 years in prison

I read everybody let's get right into our top story a big day Michael Cullen president trounced longtime personal attorney and fix their. Will serve three years for crimes he committed while working on behalf Donald Trump. He sees a big story a lot to get to hearing dissect so we're gonna bring in Karen Travers at the White House. We also had -- picked her ski here in new York and let's would air an air you work in the courtroom yesterday. He's not all of this play out high emotions all around you walk us through. The nuts and bolts of the charges here involved in and this sentence for Michael Connelly. There were nine total count similarly eight of them brought by federal prosecutors in new York and a charge of lying to congress brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. And Michael Cohen after an emotional statement in which his voice appeared to catch as he turned toward his parents to say I'm sorry. Also offered his confirmation that he is no longer a loyal foot soldier of president trunks he said that it first. There you like president Trump's business acumen but he said over the years. He has learned there is little to be admired he seemed to rue the day that he began working for Donald Trump more than a decade ago. He said it left him in a personal and mental incarceration. And he also talked about being finally freed from that personal and mental incarceration. Striking for somebody about to head off to prison. The three years and he'll have to report to prison on March 6. Married to Jay Garrity hear him compare that to a different kind of incarceration. Now after this happening yesterday president trump had been pretty quiet about it even when he was asked about it at the White House. Let's go to Karen Travers because that has changed avid today Karen of course the president taking to Twitter to talk about that. Naturally it's up almost 24 hours for the president to chime in and react to the sentencing of Michael Connolly yesterday and is in the Roosevelt room when the president is holding an event and we asked him for his reaction he turned away and walked out of the room without weighing in but the sort of the president has surprised jumping in on Twitter writing that he never directed Michael Cohen to break the law but of course. Federal prosecutors generally say that that is exactly what happened that that Michael Cullen made those payments to stormy Daniels and Karen McDoogle. In coordination with and it the direction of president trump is notable here and lay the president saying he never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He does not say explicitly in these tweets that he didn't tell Michael Cohen to make those payments that's an important distinction here. Very true thank you very much Karen and I heard your voice in that video from the White House might recognize it way to get that question and there. In an actor that he did not decide to answer really insult today irate thanks Karen so much from the White House they.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.