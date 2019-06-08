-
Now Playing: Officials in El Paso and Dayton react to Trump's scheduled visit
-
Now Playing: Former governor says Trump has 'racist tendencies'
-
Now Playing: How I fight sexism as one of the few female butchers in a male-dominated industry
-
Now Playing: Iconic retailer Barneys New York filing of bankruptcy
-
Now Playing: Singer Pink's crew escapes plane crash in Denmark
-
Now Playing: Father stops mid-interview to celebrate after son hits MLB home run
-
Now Playing: Nurses tend to shark attack victim who crawled on their boat near Miami
-
Now Playing: Photo of mounted officers leading black man by rope sparks outrage
-
Now Playing: Natural gas leak probed in blast that leveled house, damaged others
-
Now Playing: Northeast braces for back-to-back powerful storms
-
Now Playing: Community uneasy as Trump prepares to visit El Paso
-
Now Playing: El Paso suspect showing no remorse for the killings: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Dayton shooting suspect was exploring violent ideologies: FBI
-
Now Playing: Farmers react to trade war heating up
-
Now Playing: Trump blames two shooters' mental states for massacres
-
Now Playing: Trump's racist rhetoric influencing violent attacks: Columnist
-
Now Playing: Aftermath of El Paso and Dayton mass shootings
-
Now Playing: Engagement ring stolen the night of man's proposal
-
Now Playing: As Trump visits El Paso, his campaign still hasn't paid bill for February rally