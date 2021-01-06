Transcript for Tulsa race massacre: Separating fact from fiction

And while the massacre in Tulsa is often described as a write it started by a white mom just how organized the attack wasn't what accent the government help she is still being debated today. Tells us police department deputized white residents and help to arm them witnesses also reported seeing the neighborhood bombed from the air. Took only a write org or ABC news contributor an associate professor Brandeis University. To help us separates him of the fact from fiction Leah thanks for being here you know from what. We know at this point how did this attack come together and what role to the government and law enforcement planet. Sewing I think one of the things that we know convinced Ian good story that is emerging about the tackles a massacre is this idea that there were some kind of interaction between a black man in a white woman. However. What are we also know. Is that the Tulsa area and wait residence and right mobs in Tulsa had a long history really weren't tall black residents in men environments. Engaging in things like property theft lean change. Over policing her grass and it violence things of this nature. Suing an explosion. Happened in 19210 with his two and a half day puree and it's not unexpected. On her back what we also know is that this coverage of the idea of this some kind of not improper interaction between a black man in a white woman. Is also calmer. For this idea. It's suppressing black independence and autonomy and lack capital and thundering black capital. So what we're seeing with the Tulsa massacre but we saw with the Tulsa master is the emergence. Really this kind of trying to clean up violence that is designed to reassert authority over the black residents of Tulsa for would have been showing too much power too much autonomy in too much independence during period. This is the worst incidents of racial violence in American history but. It was largely ignored in history classes are the very least some key parts of the story. Or left out so why is that an is it being taught now. So what are things that we now is at Tulsa is not the only incident on why did why yields and disorder. Amongst mob violence. There are dozens. If not hundreds of incidents that precede Tulsa and then follow after act. We won't what we also now. Is it there is a widespread effort to cover up what happens in Tulsa. It's not just by the residents the white residents of Tulsa who essentially disappeared the people on the black residents of ten console so this is actually what we don't have an accurate number. The amount of people that died during normal murder during Nichols incident because people go to great lengths to cover it up. We also know that the media chooses not to tell the story about Tulsa particularly mainstream media. So we know that the black press keeps this a lot black communities keep the story of Tulsa in other areas like it. Ally they teach it by passing it down through oral history black newspapers cover this. Blank right on through the present but mainstream media sources choose to erase it because it's much more difficult thing to get much more complex. To actually address that rather than just disappear altogether and makes it much easier to move on and to say. That things like institutional racism systemic racism mob violence don't actually exist when they continue to exist on an audience is that the media doesn't cover. As Elliott no one was ever held accountable for this massacre and now as we heard there are discussions about reparations for survivors and their descendants. So while still reparations look like. Linking the first singing opened earlier in the program he goes about this and I think this is exactly right there packs to beat a full and county. Well what Hackett and what we do know. Is that a number of sources including black media sources kept really good record in oral histories. What happened at the time we know that the National Archives kept records since the Red Cross this is the first incident the first connect. Non natural disaster that the Red Cross intervenes and provide support for during that moment. So we need a full accounting of how much property was lost what property was seized how the state and local government and police participate. And the violence and in the best of leaned in property and wealth. So we need a full accounting of dat and from deer we can begin to calculate. What are number might look like. I've heard people talking about this 100 million dollar number what we actually know is that the number bring what we think about the compound in part that is Don. From the tolls incident in other incidents like this is much greater than that. So we do have to start thinking any kind of reconciliation. Is going to happen a count for. Critical loss of well the lots of property the last independent the lost of lives that's where we have to begin. Immediately Herrera her thank you for joining us as always. Thanks for having me.

