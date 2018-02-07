Transcript for TV station evacuated after man enters building, sits down on set

This is what viewers an Albuquerque, New Mexico saw on the CBS affiliates instead of a news cast last night. An intruder had entered the building and sat down on the station's new set. The station's employees were evacuated man then took off in the search continued overnight. LeBron James says taken his talents to Los Angeles the king has signed with the lakers in a four year deal. Look at today's weather hot and dry in the south and west and hot and sticky in the east. And we're expecting storms in the Ohio valley and the deep south 85 in Chicago today.

