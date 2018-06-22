Transcript for Uber driver attacked, left for dead in Boston neighborhood

Well I am with so much of my heart stopped. And then another great rebuilt. And the problem. Bush lifting them. Henry Miller was left for dead left lying on a Dorchester street kid being carjacked robbed and brutally beaten. I did in the peak of pollen dialed mileage it. So yen from Ireland mine I would have been. It was a passer by who found the 75 year old super driver dazed and bleeding near the intersection of Washington and Dunlap street. Miller recalls driving to cotton square that Tuesday night to pick up a fair it was just after 1130. Number additional have been well a fall. Judgment and my wife and I were summoned them. Miller also remember struggling to find the right address and firming up the directions with his writer that's what they were standing out flag. Listen I never finish up low what I. Although America englishman went blank. Now in rehab Henry Miller is getting stronger every day and his memory is slowly returning. He misses driving for Cooper and lift calls it his life line he's of people first. 25000. Ride he's never had a problem until this violent attack. Them. For now he's enjoying time with his family. But he worries about the people who attacked him payment they might target next an appropriate for us from opt not men. A good thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.