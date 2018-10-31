Transcript for Uber launches new safety feature

I am Annabel when Yeltsin right now we are at the 911 dispatch center in downtown Los Angeles and we're here to learn about eve featuring heat over apps so. Right now you can swipe to call 911 but while the operator that answer your call will get key pieces of information about where you are in the car that your and we want to show you see can take a what's up passing is here he's at the LAPD. Tide flats were the operators see on his or her screen and why it's important. The most important piece of information LC is a precise location where that who we vehicle is that helps us to get help. Out to that person as quickly as possible. In addition you'll also see information about Patton were vehicle that color make model and license plate number of that vehicle who's in it and who's driving. What makes this different in is helpful and useful to you. We ran into so many situations where callers don't know where they are. And we aren't able to get help them as quickly as we as we need to end this technology helps us do that much faster. Thank you so much so right now this feature is already available. It's easy and box and in Phoenix and San Diego and Los Angeles will be the biggest city to wind check. And that will be on October 31. Grainy scenes like I'm and a thumb yes.

