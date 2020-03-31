Transcript for Unemployment claims surge amid economic fallout from coronavirus

No word if my layoff Monday march 16 at 11 o'clock at night after my shaft. Upper management called for an emergency meeting where they he explained so I spent asset that moment. Me and along with about thirty or my co workers were officially laid off indefinitely. The company had zero response and neighbor questions such as Columbus is gonna go for. Checked. Waiting for your call backward released. Not gonna call back. What kind of severance compensation as the company offerings of the employees. And most importantly what's gonna happen to our health insurance on it we have officially been laid off. And the company had zeros as far as. They told us that they refuse to answered questions and they didn't know the answer to and math if we where. Done asking questions. That we work to hand in our hands and be escorted out of the building so. After him maybe about thirty minutes of us asking questions and lets you refusing to answer those questions. We handed it back just got escorted out and where officially laid off. The longer the corona virus epidemic drags on the worse the economic fallout is expected to be today Goldman Sachs said it expects second quarter growth to fall an astounding 34%. And the unemployed married to hit. 15% by the second half of the year. This after unemployment claims last week surged to 3.3. Million the highest number ever recorded. That's the main reason for the slowdown according to Goldman saying the collapse of the job market was much larger than originally anticipated. Here to help us try to make sense of all of this is ABC's Rebecca Jarvis Rebecca negative 34%. Growth can you just put that in context wars are what does that actually mean. Lindsay these are just eye popping numbers and they rival some of the worst periods. The Great Depression. If the economy contracted by 34%. That would be the equivalent of taking our entire economy and just cutting a third of it out. That money doesn't exist for the quarter. And you're also seeing it reflected already in some of these jobs numbers where we've seen layoffs. You heard they are at Goldman Sachs says that the unemployment rate under that scenario. Would rise to 15%. And Lindsay if you look back at the Great Recession which many people remember from 200720082009. Even at the height of the Great Recession the unemployment rate in this country was 10% so that would be an even higher unemployment rate and that point in time. The most important thing to remember however when you're looking at these eye popping numbers is that. They very likely will be temporary meaning when people start going back to work. When we get out of the sort of new normal and get to wait new new normal. Then that you're going to see some of these numbers improve and potentially improve pretty dramatically. That's good news to keep in perspective that if it's temporary you know we mentioned the surging unemployment claims on the net it's probably gonna keep getting worst. At least temporarily what are you watching for in the numbers this week. So we know that two weeks ago at 3.3 million or nearly 3.3 million Americans. Applied for unemployment benefits that means more than three million people were laid off. In the coming week. We could potentially see an even higher figure than that five point five million. Is the number that Goldman Sachs has out their some analysts have the number being in the two million range the bottom line here is. We know there are greater state lock downs more states have gone on lockdown a number of retailers Macy's Kohl's GAAP they have had to furlough their employees. In the last couple of weeks. There are going to be a dramatic number of new unemployment claims as a result and plus there are the people you mention there. Not everybody was able to file for unemployment claims who want it to. Because the systems we're not working properly given the great demand. All the systems. In the same forecast that we cited earlier Goldman also predicted a huge bounce back in the third quarter anything that's too optimistic and it seems a little early to know exactly how things are gonna play out here. Yeah it is hard to know how things are gonna play out what we know. Is that there is a giant gaping hole in the economy right now you can't shut everything down tell everyone to stay home. Us actually see a number of employers throughout the country having to lay off their employees. And then expect things to not be bad at the same time we know that at least some of those millions of people. Will potentially have jobs waiting on the other side the question is. What percentage of them. You know you look at companies that have reopened in China as examples of this a lot of American companies do business in China. They are seeing business now getting back to normal there they've brought a number of employees back on line. But traffic is going to dramatically slow down. Because of social distancing Lindsay not every company that. Was doing business in one way in January of this year is going to be able to even in the best case scenario even if everything is reopened by June. Is going to be able to go back and do things the same way they did things before because of social distancing. Also it comes to us the consumer how are Americans going to respond is everybody. Ask yourself this question how are you going to feel on the other side of this will you feel optimistic are you gonna go out and spend money. Or is this gonna make you feel a little bit nervous a little bit anxious it would be natural. If seeing what we have seen and going through what we have gone through would make you feel even slightly anxious. That said. It's still will be a gigantic difference when things do Rio Grande. And at least some of those millions of people go back and that is what accounts for these figures which say essentially we're gonna see the worst quarter ever and then we're gonna see the best quarter ever. Rebecca Jarvis thank you so much of for your insight is always.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.