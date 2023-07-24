Unheard: America’s Nonfatal Firearm Injury Crisis

Two-year-old Catherine Arias survived a gunshot injury at 11 months old but like 50% of child gunshot survivors in the United States, she’ll likely require lifetime medical care.

July 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live