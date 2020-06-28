Transcript for University removes Woodrow Wilson's name from campus building

University says the former president input mated policies that created segregation as a result his name from their buildings. Have got to go. Whether you speak to a current students or and allow this decision by Princeton University to remove what Joseph Wilson's name from the public affairs building is being lauded. I'm very much in support of the decision I think it. Shows that there's been a lot activist Rick violent student groups for sick to leave the black Justice League. Thing is is that I'm the best thank some even wonder why it took this long to happen if you went named something after somebody today. He doesn't make sense to keep it from. You know the fact that it it's been. Named after him for. 75 years whatever it is the decision was made by the board of trustees yesterday they state the decision process to potentially remove his name started back in 2015. That's when activists brought up Wilson's past policies to the university's attention the school says he segregated the federal civil service. After it had been racially integrated for decades however the board let Wilson's name on here in the Wilson residential college. With the board reconsidered their decision this past month after the killings of George Floyd Rihanna Taylor among Marbury and ration art Brooks. They released a statement part of it is this. We have taken this extraordinary step because we believe that will sit as a racist thinking and policies made him an inappropriate namesake. For a school his scholars students alumni must be firmly committed to combating discouraged of racism in all its forms just. Removal of under Wilson's name will be the first step and then a much longer process of reexamining a lot of legacies on campus. Okay now the university says the public affairs college is being renamed to the Princeton school. A public and international affairs as for the Wilson residential college that's being renamed. To the first college now reporting at Princeton University Bob Brooks channel seven. Eyewitness News.

