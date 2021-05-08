Unvaccinated patient expresses regret after contracting COVID-19

Marcus Moore speaks with an unvaccinated COVID-19 patient who has been at a Louisiana hospital since late July about his experience and why he’s urging others to get vaccinated.
1:23 | 08/05/21

