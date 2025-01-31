Urgent search for answers after DC plane crash kills 67

ABC News contributor John Nance and retired Air Force fighter pilot Jeffrey Needles discuss what led to the tragic incident as the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder have been recovered.

January 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live