Transcript for US Capitol Police Sergeant Gonell recalls the events of Jan. 6

Corner rod. Long. Chairman Thompson members. Members of the select committee. Thank you for the opportunity to testify regarding the attack on the US comparable. Jahri six who doesn't want. It is with honor and heavy car. That I come before you to tell you my story. From painful. First hand experience. What happened got several date the capital. Providing this testimony sort of you my personal capacity. In that patsy -- percent to tip of the US capitol. It is imperative that. The events Jerry six are fully investigated in the congress ended American people know the truth before to your core. And to all of those responsible like Carol accountable. Particularly. To ensure their horrific machine for you bend in our history never repeats itself. I'll call you for pursuing this suggests it. Even though there is overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Including ours an hour or so videos. And photographic carver which basically teen shocking attend to nor tried to destroyed it true. What truly happened at day. And to whitewash effects. Into something other than what the only steak only reveal. Not tackle nod our democracy. By violent domestic extremists. In a stain on history in oh Mora standing. Here at home and abroad. Such hour in the Dominican Republic. Look up to United States. So I'm novel opportunity. In a place to better myself. From that moment I landed at JFK in nineteen and two has tried to pursued our goal. Them fully. Achieve that goal so many levels. I was a first in my family too brother college. Join the army. And become a police officers. Would you like twenty. Byrd. 99 not the day before my 24 birthday. I raise my hand. Is swore to protect that constitution United States. Because this country gaming. An opportunity. To become any team that I want it. About time. Ari starter basic training with the army reserves. In fact I raise my hand several times in ceremony. Ceremonies to pledge our commitment to the strand and protect the constitution of the United States. When I joined the army reserves. When I was promoted to saw Umar and the army. When I was promoted. During my naturalization. Ceremony. M where I route my realities men. In the army. When. I joined a United States capitol police. And lastly when I was promoted to sergeant three years ago. How or stick in my old seriously. When Germany 62 dozen turning one eye fulfill my old once more. They assigned to the friend a US United States capitol and members of congress. Carrying out their constitution to do what he should. To certify the results of the November 20/20 presidential election. To be honest I do not recognize my fellow citizens. Warsaw on the capital Jerry six. What a united stage that they claim to root percent. When else running far refusal and then a sergeant in the army her deployed for Iraq. For Operation Iraqi Freedom. From time to time I volunteered to travel and warned IE the infested roles to conduct supply missions. For US and allied forces. And local Iraqi population us well. But and Johnny six. For the first time. Owes more afraid to work at the capitol in my entire. Deployment to Iraq. In Iraq we spent their armed violence. Because we were and a war zone. But nothing much spins in the army or as in the law enforcement officer prepared me for what we confronted in Germany six. There verbal assaults. And disrespect. We endure from the writers were bad enough. I was falsely accused of betraying my hope. Of choosing my paycheck. To see my paycheck column out of loyalty to the US constitution. Giving us I defended the bird democratic. Crosses the protecting everyone and a hostile crowd. While while I was a little worst terrorists and other capital work my fellow officers. To prevent the breach to restore order. The writers call me traders. A disgrace. In shouted out. I. An army veteran and a police officer should be executed. Some of the riders the audacity to tell me there was nothing personal. That there Wu got through mean. Through us. Police officers to achieve their goal as it were breaking metal barriers. To use as a weapon and and so us. All they used more menacing language. If you shoot us we all have weapons. Who wish to back. Or. Will get our guns we are number you they say it join us. Are hers specific threats to rely on those speaker NASA policy and then also. By ex vice president Mike Pence. Up. For the physical violence. We experienced was horrific and devastating. My fellow officers and and I were punch. Cake. Sure spray with chemical irritants. And even blind to what I damaging lasers by a bottom law apparently. Well apparently so awesome role apportioning. Officer dedicated to ironically for Ted condemn us US citizens. As an impediment to what to their attend to insurrection. The mob grow weapons. To try to accomplish during stressing is a jet to its. Use in my Gonzales. These weapons including hammers three boards knives but Tehran. And police shields taking by force a swollen bear spray pepper spray at. Some of the writer's award touched to gear including blue proof vest in gas mask. The writer also forcibly took out batons and shields to use them against sauce. If coast particularly shocked obscene dates arrests in this violent illegal. A charter bus with the buried American flag that they playing too soft to protect. Base in the coordinated attack. Susan we have served in verbal commands we heard it appears that many of these attackers or how Laura forced no military experience. The writers were vicious. And relentless we found ourselves in a violent battle. Desperate to attend to prove Brenda breach. The capital by the interest near the immigration stage. Metropolitan police officer were being pool into the crowd. We I want right here right next to me. Us we tried to push the riders back from the breaching the capital. My intent to assist to load MP the officers. I grow warm body that officer by the back on the collar pulling him back to the police line. When I tried to cup the second officer. I found top of some police shields on the ground that work slippery because the purpose sprayed. Embers sprayed. Riders need nearly. Began to pull me or my way or my issue. By my years shrapnel my left shoulder. My some I was instincts kicked in and I Sadik kicking and punching a side try and bring to game the officer. Attention behind the bought me. They could not help me because they also were being attack. I finally was able to hit the writer who was driving me I'm with my baton. And a but to stand. And there could teen to a friend friend off. New attackers. A thick irritating. In attacking us again and again. Worse yet. What we were subjected they was like something. From MED will bottle. We fought hand to hand. Inch by inch. To prevent an invasion of the cap provided by a mob intent. On subverting our demy and democratic process. My fellow officers and I were committed. To not letting any writers reached the capital. It was very prolong. And desperate struggle. The writers attempt to breach the capital were shouting. Trump send us. Picked the right side. We want trump. I'd be really. Hurt our officers screaming agony. And pain just on the wrong left from me. I do know that time that was officer Hodges. He's here today testify. I too was being crushed by the year riders. Are too few Martin. Myself losing oxygen and recall thinking to myself. This is how I'm going to die defending distinctions. Many of the officers fighting alongside me were calling push yields because their shields are being stripped. From from them by the writers. I was one of the few officers left with the issue. So I spend the majority in my time in the the front of the line. And later find out of my wife and relatives where you're. Here. In the US. And overall. We're frantically calling and texting me from 2 PM on work. Because they were watching that. Two more world when television. It was no tears for 26 PM. After giving CPR to one of the writers who breach the capital in an effort to save her life. That I finally had a chance to. I am my own family know that I was so glad. Up daughter order has finally. And then restore the capital. In many hours I arrived I arrived home a nearly 4 AM. Johnny seven. How to push my wife away from me because she wanted to hug me. Net door no. Because so that all the chemical that I let my uniform had an own. Target. I couldn't sleep because the chemical reactor grade scheduled to shower. I muskie the skin was burning. I finally from us leave them two hours later completely. Physically and mentally is sauce. Yet by 8 o'clock AM. Oh sorry back. My way back to the capital. And I continued to work for fifteen good second days. On T after the inauguration. I made sure to work despised despite my injuries because I wanted. To continue doing my job help secure the carpet are complex. More than six months later. I'm still trying to recover from my injuries. Many of my federal all capital. Officers a swallow us impede the officer sorrowful suffer. Several physical injuries from them by having inflicted on the awesome jarring six. I sustained injuries on both my hands. My left shoulder. My left look at my right foot. Arrigo on the garden bone fusion surgery on my right foot. And I would Yost told that I need Sergio my left shoulder. I've been on medical enemies trade Lee for much of my technical the past six months. And I spread to any further recovered mutation for possibly more than a year. There are some who expressed outrage. When someone. Mean rules. While calling for associate justice. Where those same people expressing the outraged and done condemned the mindless attack on law enforcement the capital. In all American democracy. Still waiting for them. So America and to what end the war watching horror. What was happening at the capitol. With did not receive green timely reinforcement. Is soup what we needed. In contrast doing the black crime matters protests last year US cap hopefully look at all the support we needed him more. Well wouldn't wired a different response. We're in for the brave members of the NPV. And laid on from all their law enforcement agencies. I'm afraid to think what Korea happen when Jerry six. I want to publicly thank all the law enforcement agency devers that responded to a says that date for the courage in this report. Especially what to think that those capitol police officer who responded. On their own from home after working. May now shift. Despite being on number we did our job. Every member of that of the House of Representatives. Senators and staff member made it home. Suddenly. A have resolved they we lost officers. Some really good officers. But we held the line to protect our demy and democratic crosses. Because the eternity who had been a disaster. We are now asking for medals recognition. We simply want justice in accountability. For most people Jerry six happened. For a few hours. Before the before. Ford also lost work were and a particularly. He has now handing. God they could team to be a constant trauma flaws literally every day. Whether because our physical or emotional injuries old bull. Why he has not received meant much attention. Sadly. Many of my colleagues are quietly recited from the cap room because of that date. I'm also regularly call our law enforcement officials and prosecutors. To help identify. A photograph. And video rolls. The writers. And to be honest physical therapy is paying foreign car. I could who are cool I lost my life. Gundy. Now wants but many times. But Russell as I recover from my injuries I'll continue four and probably serve my country in the US capitol police. A sudden namely grant to the United States. I'm especially proud to have defended the US constitution. And other model democracy. And Jerry six. I'll bet everyone in the position of authority. Ended in our country cuts of courage and conviction. To do their part. By investigating. What happened owned a terrible day and why. This investigation is essential to our democracy I'm deeply grateful. To you for undertaking. A hobby to assist a psyche and in answer any question you may have to the best and liability. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.