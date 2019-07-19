Transcript for US citizen charged with allegedly joining ISIS

Return on to the other news of the day and a man from Brooklyn is accused of being eight sniper and weapons instructor for IE says he's now charge of providing material support to the terrorist organization. Or is it different Jim Dolan live in the federal courthouse in downtown Brooklyn where the suspect faced judge named Jim. Bruce Landes Merrick Povich as a novel is. Had every chance to live the American dream he was living the American dream and they arrange for fifteen years he moved here from cats expand. But according to the last attorney. In 2013. He moved to Syria in order to fight for high says after he had become radicalized in the United States. Today in court prosecutors say he was successful there training for becoming a top snipe are sniper for crisis in Syria. He was and high says warrior an assistant US attorney said in court today. As a novel only re reluctantly ordered that answered the judge's questions today his lawyer telling reporters later. That has an off does not recognize the authority of the US judicial system. How does not have sworn allegiance to ice is so even his lawyer knew he had little chance of making bail today. Is arraigned today bailout could have things that although he had no bail pat we had to bail package to offer. I'm not sure if we had when it would have made difference. By. He is being paid judge and that it permanent or detention. Has not lived for fifteen years and they Ritchie became a United States citizen there about once he joined I says. He told friends he hoped to die on the battle field there he didn't. He was captured and turned over to the United States and brought back here in the last couple of days to face trial reporting live from Brooklyn Jim Dolan channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.