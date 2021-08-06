Transcript for This US state is offering 'joints for jabs'

Oh that vaccination rates could hit a new. Hi thanks so this idea to get more people lining up for the shot officials in Washington stay at. Are allowing licensed marijuana dealers say yes that's right give out free joint fanning London gets a jab. A similar event in Washington DC in April got 4000 people vaccinated. Next a science headline this morning a tiny creature has awakened from a very long math scientists say B microscopic organism came back to life after being frozen inside the area. For 24000 years that survival is considered proof that multi cellular animals can withstand the most in hospitable conditions.

