Transcript for UT offers scholarship to young Vols fan

And we have new details on a young fla student whose love for the University of Tennessee. When viral earlier this week we told about the fourth grader who was bullied for has handmade T shirt supporting the volunteers. Or member UT made that design into a T shirt and now the school is also offering him. A full scholarship to be a member up the class of twenty. 32. And now offer would cover tuition and fees beginning fall of 20/20 eight should he decide to attend UT in meet admissions requirements. Howell. Amazing that's also the key topic then he already did every college flag hat is flank made into a T shirt. And I was got to school landa and he clearly loves the universities are now likening medial changes minor of these college age but he's got all that different very Edberg.

