Transcript for Vaccine delays

The massive winter storm heading up the East Coast has led. To some vaccine delays with thousands of flights canceled some doses may not be able to be delivered in vaccination centers and at least. Seven states are canceling appointments. Are evil either pilgrim is that a mega vaccination site at Boston's Fenway Park. Where it's just starting to snow in the what's the latest. The snow really just now starting to come down had a pretty good clip that wasn't snowing here in Boston all morning. It's opening day of sorts here at Fenway Park. That first day of this mass vaccination site and they had to change the plans on day one they actually opened an hour earlier. That was to accommodate all of these people because they knew this note was going to come they ask everyone with an afternoon appointment. If they could come in the morning hours sometime between eight. At one. Necessarily close or have a cut off point but they will watch the weather. And officials here told us reminded us this is New England they are used to dealing with the snow and they will make it through it. Absolutely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.