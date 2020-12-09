Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen's dad shares message of strength to mother of Gregory Wedel-Morales

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, September 11, 2020

Now Playing: 9/11 first responder advocate: ‘I’m tired of seeing my friends suffer’

Now Playing: Navajo Nation’s road to recovery

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 11, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: The lasting legacy of 9/11

Now Playing: Biden, Pence meet victims’ families at 9/11 memorial

Now Playing: Remembering victims of Sept. 11

Now Playing: Soldier inspired to enlist on 9/11 awarded Medal of Honor

Now Playing: Former Minneapolis officers involved in George Floyd’s death appear in court

Now Playing: Wildfires in Oregon drives tens of thousands from their homes

Now Playing: Destruction left in wake of Oregon fires

Now Playing: How Jewish high holidays will be different this year at one temple

Now Playing: Daughter of 9/11 victim honors her late father

Now Playing: Could we experience another pandemic in our lifetime?

Now Playing: Ground Zero hero helping 9/11 first responders

Now Playing: World Trade Center mural spotlights women of color

Now Playing: Delta Force soldier receives Medal of Honor