Transcript for Biden attends Memorial Day service

I'm only Natal for ABC news in New Castle, Delaware where former vice president Joseph Biden was here to celebrate Memorial Day. The state of Delaware recognizes Memorial Day on May thirtieth another important date for the fight intently as well. As today marks forty years since their son Beau Biden passed away from brings him. Bo is on the minds of many at today's event. The former vice president mentioned his son in his remarks as well as senator Chris rooms and representative les Copeland Rochester. The former vice president also spoke with reporters after the event. But did not take any questions on politics this marks the third day that the vice president has had public events but has not weighed in on the day's headlines. For ABC news I'm only legal in New Castle, Delaware.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.