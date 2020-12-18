Transcript for Vice President receives COVID-19 vaccine on live TV

Announcer: This is an ABC news special report. Now reporting, George Stephanopoulos. Good morning, we're breaking in right now because vice president Mike pence is about to get the vaccine there in Washington, D.C. This morning. He's going to get it along with the surgeon general and his wife Karen pence hoping to encourage Americans all over the country to be taking this vaccine in the coming months. It comes on the same day as we are learning that the modern vaccine is about to be approved by the fda and just heard that from secretary of health and human services Alex Azar this right here on "Gma." That is expected to be approved, could be shipped as early as Sunday. And then administered next week as well. Of course, it comes on the heels of the pfizer vaccine which is the vaccine that the vice president is going to be taking this morning the let's look there as we see Dr. Jerome Adams, the surgeon general gets the first vaccine. He was talking to us on "Gma" earlier this week about the importance especially for minority communities to get it. There is some skepticism among black Americans and trying to combat that and this morning, Karen pence as well will be getting the vaccine this morning. Hoping to set an example here for the country that even though this vaccine came out so quickly, it is safe and we have learned in these clinical trials just how effective it can be. Everyone masked and social distanced this morning there at the white house. No word on when president trump is going to be taking the vaccine. He has not said whether he'll take it. We do know President-Elect Joe Biden will take it perhaps as early as neck. The vice president rolling up his sleeves to get his dose of the vaccine as well. So there you have it. This is all part of a continuity of government operation as well. Members of congress and the supreme court will also be getting the vaccine in coming days. All concerned about the appearance of jumping the line, but this is important so that the government can function and there you see it. The vice president has gotten this vaccine. We'll return now to our regular programming. For many of thaw is "Good morning America." Announcer: This has been a special report from ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.