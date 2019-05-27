Transcript for Victim identified in deadly shark attack in Hawaii

And now to the deadly shark attack in Hawaii at 65 year old man from California was bound about. Sixty yards offshore and now we. Witnesses say it with a terrifying scene with the victim suffering horrific wounds during the attack more now from ABC's Dario all Maynor. First responders racing into the waters off the coast of now we on Saturday. It the man swimming about sixty yards offshore was attacked by a shark. Yeah. Under. The 65 year old California man identified as Thomas smiley rushed to short. His wife on the beach panicked. We could hear her screaming my as my husband lifeguards quickly transferring the victim from a jet ski to a Gurney a witness described a terrifying scene. They pulled the man up and he looked unconscious and they transferred into the other Gurney. And we could see it they were turning to do CPR on him but as we got closer I saw some blood that was it was really dramatic to see. So far this year there have been sixteen shark attacks with one fatality. It follows a very active season last year that sought 32 shark attacks and one fatality. Now we is considered a hot spot for shark attacks in Hawaii. But this is the first fatality in the state since 2015. When a tiger shark missed nor color. Signs warning swimmers if sharks were posted following the attack. A small memorial now surrounding one of those signs daring altering or ABC news New York.

