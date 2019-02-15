5 victims, shooter dead; 5 police officers injured in Aurora active shooter situation

More
The gunman, identified as Gary Martin, 45, was killed by responding police officers, according to Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.
1:17 | 02/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5 victims, shooter dead; 5 police officers injured in Aurora active shooter situation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61112119,"title":"5 victims, shooter dead; 5 police officers injured in Aurora active shooter situation","duration":"1:17","description":"The gunman, identified as Gary Martin, 45, was killed by responding police officers, according to Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman. ","url":"/US/video/victims-shooter-dead-police-officers-injured-aurora-active-61112119","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.