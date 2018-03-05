Video allegedly shows high school student beaten in hazing incident in locker room

More
The family of a 14-year-old student and investigators are seeking assistance with finding the perpetrators of an alleged hazing attack caught on video.
0:20 | 05/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video allegedly shows high school student beaten in hazing incident in locker room

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54919206,"title":"Video allegedly shows high school student beaten in hazing incident in locker room","duration":"0:20","description":"The family of a 14-year-old student and investigators are seeking assistance with finding the perpetrators of an alleged hazing attack caught on video.","url":"/US/video/video-allegedly-shows-high-school-student-beaten-hazing-54919206","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.