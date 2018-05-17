Video shows alligator put up a fight during capture in front of South Carolina home

More
The gator made its way to the porch of a home in Mount Pleasant.
1:53 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows alligator put up a fight during capture in front of South Carolina home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55240630,"title":"Video shows alligator put up a fight during capture in front of South Carolina home","duration":"1:53","description":"The gator made its way to the porch of a home in Mount Pleasant.","url":"/US/video/video-shows-alligator-put-fight-capture-front-south-55240630","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.