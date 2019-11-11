Transcript for Vietnam veteran killed in hit-and-run crash

Right no crime scene tape is still left out here at Astor and west oak streets. It's right next to where Samuel Jackson lived and a grim reminder to the tragic end of his life. A letter reading rest in peace Samuel Jackson a husband son brother dad pop pop friend. Having served in Vietnam his family telling us the 67 year old marine veteran will be missed. Sock right. I mean stop. Peggy Jackson obsession and heartbroken. Telling us a driver struck her brother and then drove away around 6:30 Sunday evening. Just to run somebody dam and not stop to see it it was okay food dyes that he's not at all. He was our brother he had a fan that loves him. Those relatives console in each other as blue emergency lights lit up the block. At pastor and west oak streets in Norris town police believe Jackson was hit in front of his own home by a red Ford Focus. He was in the process of trying to move with cards are different spots many of his belongings were scattered along the road after he was hit. Police using evidence markers to keep track as they collect more clues. The person had been no that he hit somebody it wasn't a deer it was a humid heat of the economy. I what is wrong with this world today. That no compassion for a living for life. Maybe just had to stop maybe saved his life. The family's chance to say goodbye ripped away and now they hope the driver does the right thing come for like this is our brother. Like he did not deserve its. So instead of honoring Jackson on this veterans day this family is mourning his death. In Norris town Corey Davis channel six action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.