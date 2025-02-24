Virginia Beach police chief says 2 of his officers were 'executed'

A convicted felon "executed" two Virginia police officers at point-blank range following a weekend traffic stop, authorities said.

February 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live