Transcript for Virginia mom's disappearance 'suspicious': Police

For most of the day crews were searching lake Edward for Bellamy gamble up right now her family is still holding on to hope that she'll be found alive. This isn't far from her car was found a few days ago. Billing me gamble would disappeared five days ago without a Trace her family eager to find her. Ask that I don't just emotion. It has been a roller coaster. Hoping to up Virginia Beach police for most of the day. EMS crews comb to lake Edward in Virginia Beach disk is near the area where police found her car. Lighting. And I'm sure Reese gamble says her sister is a mother of four and two just I'll do leave her kids. Without a word she wouldn't do that. She's or not get up her children now. Wherever she is so. That paired with a search efforts on the ground and in the air the family hopes she comes home safe. Until then Sri says they will not give up. I had no extradition and then there are heard and know that we are. Having apparently also want to ask hurt she's just writing because we all know that Allen neither fighter.

