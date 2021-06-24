Virtual simulator helps train police on de-escalation tactics

More
ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports on how the Oakland Police Department is using new technology to train officers on response and de-escalation tactics.
2:33 | 06/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virtual simulator helps train police on de-escalation tactics

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:33","description":"ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports on how the Oakland Police Department is using new technology to train officers on response and de-escalation tactics.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78454972","title":"Virtual simulator helps train police on de-escalation tactics","url":"/US/video/virtual-simulator-helps-train-police-de-escalation-tactics-78454972"}