Vitamin E Acetate a 'strong culprit' in vaping related illnesses and deaths: CDC

More
Officials have identified Vitamin E Acetate as a "strong culprit" in the vaping-related lung injuries that left thousands sick and 39 people dead.
0:25 | 11/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vitamin E Acetate a 'strong culprit' in vaping related illnesses and deaths: CDC
A possible breakthrough in the investigation into what is causing the recent outbreak of illnesses. Related to big aping a government lab identified bite him and he hesitate in the big thing fluid of many of the people who've gotten sick. But experts say it is safe as a supplement oh when used on the skin. But inhaling droplets can be harmful more than 2000 Americans have become sick after using electronic cigarettes at least forty have died.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Officials have identified Vitamin E Acetate as a \"strong culprit\" in the vaping-related lung injuries that left thousands sick and 39 people dead.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66861630","title":"Vitamin E Acetate a 'strong culprit' in vaping related illnesses and deaths: CDC","url":"/US/video/vitamin-acetate-strong-culprit-vaping-related-illnesses-deaths-66861630"}