Transcript for Vitamin E Acetate a 'strong culprit' in vaping related illnesses and deaths: CDC

A possible breakthrough in the investigation into what is causing the recent outbreak of illnesses. Related to big aping a government lab identified bite him and he hesitate in the big thing fluid of many of the people who've gotten sick. But experts say it is safe as a supplement oh when used on the skin. But inhaling droplets can be harmful more than 2000 Americans have become sick after using electronic cigarettes at least forty have died.

