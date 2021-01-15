Transcript for Your Voice: ICU nurses

Yeah. Yeah until her finger at me that things are really look at it. They're overwhelmed bush stressed sport where extra so within. It's pretty international. I've never seen. Healthcare systems. In June the level. Come to work this is a constant now. It's it's stressful that they released. I'm the best way to describe it that I could tell a friend recently whereas I think treading water from a hundred feet below the surface. You're already drowning that you just have to keep trying because that's what you can do. Never mind. The sickest I have ever seen that many here for thirteen a half years and it is because patients I've ever seen. We fight so hard for these face sentencing. But I could go thank. Perhaps Clinton's lead. And I think I mean that we're gonna fight no matter flatbed. Just to see them out of people that in. Don't make an album that was. That tired.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.