-
Now Playing: Gun violence vigils, Chinese opera, cat fashion: World in Photos, August 5
-
Now Playing: El Paso reels from massacre that left 20 dead
-
Now Playing: US confronts 'uniquely America problem' after mass shootings
-
Now Playing: El Paso massacre has impact on Latino community
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to weekend mass shootings
-
Now Playing: Immigration status keeps some El Paso shooting victims from seeking care
-
Now Playing: Volunteer with Moms Demand Action calls for gun violence prevention legislation
-
Now Playing: Coping with the aftermath of El Paso and Dayton massacres
-
Now Playing: Mass shooting in El Paso kills at least 22
-
Now Playing: Nine dead, dozens are wounded in Dayton, Ohio, shooting
-
Now Playing: El Paso mass shooting treated as domestic terror case
-
Now Playing: Hayley Hasselhoff's body positivity makeover
-
Now Playing: A 'Strahan and Sara' wedding
-
Now Playing: Death toll in El Paso massacre rises
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue cats from apartment fire in Arizona
-
Now Playing: Teen arrested after boy was thrown from the 10th floor of London's Tate Modern
-
Now Playing: Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner discuss Ohio and Texas shootings
-
Now Playing: President Trump condemns racism and white supremacy after shootings
-
Now Playing: Trump on mass shootings: 'Our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy'
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, Aug. 5, 2019