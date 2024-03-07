Voters concerned about Biden’s age

All eyes will be on President Joe Biden as he gives his State of the Union address, which is under more scrutiny as he gears up for an election against Donald Trump, only three years his junior.

March 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live