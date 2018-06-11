Transcript for Voters head to the polls

As you mention the early voter turnout is already record this could be the first time in mid term elections we see 100 million American voters Mary Alice parks is here. To help us with some analysis merry gossamer calling this the most important. Mid term election. In a generation. Absolutely it's going to be the first nationwide most. In the president's air sort of a referendum. On his administration and we know that enthusiasm is through the roof there are in three states. We're total voting has surpassed. Before Election Day. Total vote from four years ago they're thirty states where early vote was nearly double what it was from four years ago so clearly people are excited to get out there and vote. We are tracking over a hundred. House races around the country mostly ones where Democrats are on offense. Yes there's a lot of those suburban districts but it Democrats are gonna have a good night. They're really gonna have to outperform Republicans. In the suburbs but also in the Rust Belt the midwest. Farm country they're trying to play all across the country and nearly every seat of the house is up for grab every single that. A third of the senate as well which could totally affect. Obviously the majority and minority that's help there absolutely still in the house every single congressional district up for election today. Democrats have to net 23. Seat that's number you're gonna keep hearing all nagging him all day all night into the wee hours. They would have to net 23 seat to take control of the house but in the senate. Democrats would have to net to get to pick up two democratic senators to flip control. The senate. That's a much more of an uphill battle for them there's only 35 senators that are up for re election and ten of those senators are Democrats defending in very red states ramming of the presidents are focused more of his efforts on trying to protect the senate. Rather than going after the house so right now on the teams the best hopes if the Democrats want to regain control. Is to do it in the house rather than the senate absolutely and Republicans at this plant are bracing for that you get a sense that they are a starting to put. And their ducks in a row to prepare for the possible flip of the majority in the house believed to say we still don't know if still not guarantee Abdullah not. Aaron well will be interesting to see how this all plays out and of course without one house you don't do much about the others so they'll need both branches if either party wants to get a whole lot done.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.