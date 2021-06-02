Transcript for $5 voucher sent to homes in Dayton to spend at local eateries

Well the concept is simple every home in the city a date will receive. Five dollars to using any of the city's restaurants at Walt might not seem like a whole lot business owners are hoping it adds up. Inside Dayton's galactic fried chicken. Business is sizzling. We just decided to invest our own neighborhood. And you know Dayton was the right time in the right place that system you know amazing so far for rushing coffee the restaurant is befitting. For the city Dayton is to solve its trajectory that's going. I was willing to he opened this brick and mortar location on a wing and a prayer two weeks before the pandemic now is focus anything to get people back going out we really just wanna have people back and in their places from NO BO. This will be a good way to do that for Dayton mayor bin baker. Small mom and pop shops are the hearty. You'll see the best teams here you don't feel you drive through restaurants or you're seeing mom and pops. People who want to make that's their business mr. life so it's very important for me to make sure that they're continuing Fella. The city received 126. Thousand dollars and cares act funding some used for business grants in around 151000 dollars will be used to try to bring in new customers through the Dayton dining dollars program mayor baker is hopeful about 25% of the post card coupons will be years. It's gonna bring in more than five dollars each one of these reference. More importantly it's gonna bring customers coming here on these cases for Shane let's perfect price point for us to you know probably get that's like an 80% discount for one meal here mr. These businesses survive one happy customer at a time in Dayton. Jake riled a BC BO nine news.

