Transcript for VP Pence unveils proposal for US Space Force

I Martha Raddatz in Washington. The US has a vast array of military intelligence and communications satellites and provide everything from GPS senator foes to tracking missiles and ships. And those could indeed be vulnerable and China and Russia are making advantage it advances in anti satellite technology. The Pentagon is thirty tracking that threat and has a space command under the air force with 30000 personnel working to keep our space assets safe. But president trump wants that to be its own new forced a space force and the Pentagon is requesting. Another eight billion dollars to do that and figure out how to create eight this space forced in the meantime the trump pants campaign. It's letting supporters vote on a space force well go sending out several designs to supporters. Saying merchandise will be. On sale soon but it would take an act of congress to create as space force as a new branch of the military. I Martha Raddatz in Washington for ABC news lie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.