Transcript for VR training technology takes police into minds of the mentally ill

I'm Laurie and we already here. A reporter for. The save today. You know press reports. Why fourth. Sar. I'm and indeed you to come back inside and paper that certain. I come back and side. Now we got a pop. North it and it was growing tumor. We thought yeah. Are you here alone meanwhile if they're at. And I think. Right. We ever reported overly aggressive male suspect shoplifting infighting within employee yes you know department store. There you know what's going. Him. My name the affidavit. By a part are the Taylor him. We got a call from the store owner. Hey when intercom down. And. Renewed its own partners. Still alive to the radio down. I have asked how my hand at an identity crisis team. Heartwarming. Sir I'm also Davis. I'm here to help. That's right. Officer David I'm officer days. The bomber dead here with the the big look good here partner. Bush justice Dorsey to give but it's there are we'll do. Come get LLC bigger make an announcement. Rises along their words a budget that art. It school. Demand ever more rapidly. She has a division of go around. Michael. You're not as much yeah. Got a complaint from the stores are okay you're just trying to figure out and they were going on. So took him. So did my. Through a. All right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.