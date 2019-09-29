Transcript for Washington ski resort reports 6 inches of snow

Alison Connors Seattle just couldn't wait she heard there would be snow. Dozens some places Stevens pass ski resort reported the area got six inches of snow. Friday night I want a couple of turns and just. Kinda personality season con just had to check out the September snow it's sticky super heavy. Definitely. Texan tree isn't drugs on I think as you go this freezing. Autumn storm delighted a lot of visitors like Eric Guerrero and his family from Lacey. The snow a welcome surprise and we were expecting at until probably December dinner. Our own finger bill of Bothell got to share mother nature's gift with his family it's. Awesome right now it's. Putting aside things stunning and personal. But we really enjoyed it and does my moms and from India does a post small fault. Romeo ban has got to see any experience no firsthand right. Armed he's visiting from West Africa we I've been studying about this note in books. I didn't know that it is a renewed reorder this and you know it Lego it treasure four million. People across western Washington wonder what the September snow will mean this is early. You never again earliest that's been along once the fact that it's here and we'll see. Others lot of literature and announcements on that answer those really. With more snow coming tonight the roads you'll be wet and to prepare for winter driving conditions along Stevens pass. Van fun moments.

