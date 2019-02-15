Water rushes onto bus as driver plows through flooded street

Passengers on a public transit bus in Oakland, California, were up to their ankles in water after a driver went right through a flooded intersection on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
1:46 | 02/15/19

