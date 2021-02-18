-
Now Playing: Millions in Texas left powerless and without water after winter storms
-
Now Playing: Boiling water freezes as it hits the cold air
-
Now Playing: Hacker attempts to poison Florida town's water system
-
Now Playing: ‘Mattress Mack’ opens doors to help millions of Texans after winter storm
-
Now Playing: Advocates, celebs call for change amid spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans
-
Now Playing: Fishermen save man floating in ocean for 36 hours
-
Now Playing: 8 shot in Philadelphia, 1 person in custody: Police
-
Now Playing: Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
-
Now Playing: US life expectancy declined sharply due to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The latest path of the winter storm
-
Now Playing: Massive snow storm on the move
-
Now Playing: Galveston mayor details destruction from deep freeze
-
Now Playing: North Carolina issues state of emergency ahead of ice storm
-
Now Playing: Inside the police sting operation to arrest Margaret Rudin
-
Now Playing: Google Maps will now allow users to pay their parking meter through the app
-
Now Playing: Saving the turtles
-
Now Playing: Mars rover lands today
-
Now Playing: US life expectancy suffers historic drop due to COVID-19