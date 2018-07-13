Water slide where 10-year-old boy was killed to be torn down, park officials say

More
Caleb Schwab was killed in August 2016 while riding the Verruckt at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City.
0:37 | 07/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Water slide where 10-year-old boy was killed to be torn down, park officials say
The Kansas City water slide where at ten year old boy died two years ago. Will be torn down demolition will begin after the season ends on Labor Day. Killed Schwab died after the raft he was in went airborne. To Cape Canaveral mainstays have been the last did it in to history you see is there a pair of launch towers first used in 1957 for demolished yesterday each was nearly. 200 feet high. The towers launch NASA's first three Mars rovers they were last used to send a delta two rocket into space in 2011. A private company his lease the site to launch a lunar Lander next year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56562777,"title":"Water slide where 10-year-old boy was killed to be torn down, park officials say","duration":"0:37","description":"Caleb Schwab was killed in August 2016 while riding the Verruckt at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City.","url":"/US/video/water-slide-10-year-boy-killed-torn-park-56562777","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.