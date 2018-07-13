Transcript for Water slide where 10-year-old boy was killed to be torn down, park officials say

The Kansas City water slide where at ten year old boy died two years ago. Will be torn down demolition will begin after the season ends on Labor Day. Killed Schwab died after the raft he was in went airborne. To Cape Canaveral mainstays have been the last did it in to history you see is there a pair of launch towers first used in 1957 for demolished yesterday each was nearly. 200 feet high. The towers launch NASA's first three Mars rovers they were last used to send a delta two rocket into space in 2011. A private company his lease the site to launch a lunar Lander next year.

