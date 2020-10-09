Waterspout appears near Florida beach

More
A resident caught the waterspout off the coast of Flagler Beach.
0:37 | 09/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Waterspout appears near Florida beach
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"A resident caught the waterspout off the coast of Flagler Beach.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72927868","title":"Waterspout appears near Florida beach","url":"/US/video/waterspout-appears-florida-beach-72927868"}